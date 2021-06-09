Two things could trigger the next financial crisis, says veteran strategist David Roche

Stocks are nearing the end of a bull run and the next major market meltdown may not be far away, said a top investment strategist who predicted the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused major changes in the global economy, politics and society — including rising inequality and "enormous pressure" on governments, said David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy.

All that could dictate investment strategies in the coming months and years, Roche said during CNBC PRO Talks with Tanvir Gill on Wednesday.

Here are two factors that could trigger the next financial crisis, the strategist said.