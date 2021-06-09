The world is 'way behind' on investments into water and sanitation systems, CEO says

The world is a long way from finding solutions to water shortages, according to an investment management company that focuses on sustainability. "We're way behind in terms of the amount of investment we need to bring our industrial water systems, our (agricultural) systems and our residential systems up to where they need to be," said John Streur, chief executive officer of Calvert Research and Management. Most CEOs of water-reliant companies will admit that the resource is "very underpriced," he said.

In an aerial view, low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on June 01, 2021 in Oroville, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

"As a result of that, the amount of effort that we've put into creating a safe and secure source of water is behind where we are in terms of our industrial development," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday. Streur also pointed to a "significant health challenge" for people who don't have a steady supply of safe water.

In many cases, we haven't even built the necessary water infrastructure to provide access to clean drinking water and sanitation systems for population centers. John Streur Calvert Research and Management CEO