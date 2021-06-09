More than 2.3 million new stimulus checks have been sent. Here's who will get the money

More than 2.3 million new stimulus checks have been sent, representing over $4.2 billion in payments to Americans, the government announced on Wednesday.

In total, more than 169 million payments worth about $395 billion have been issued since Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March.

That legislation authorized payments of up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per eligible dependent, for individuals and families who fall under certain income thresholds and also meet other requirements.

In this round, 1.1 million of the new checks — with a value of more than $2.5 billion — were "plus-up" payments. That includes new or larger payments due to individuals and families after their 2020 tax returns have been processed. To date, more than 8 million of these payments have been sent.

Additionally, more than 900,000 checks — worth about $1.9 billion — went to individuals who recently filed their tax returns with the IRS, but did not previously have their information on record.

This latest round of payments includes more than 1.2 million direct deposit payments, while the rest were sent via paper checks.