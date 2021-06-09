Stifel downgrades Wendy's, citing Reddit-fueled spike that pushed stock past 12-month price target

Tuesday's spike in Wendy's stock price scared off one bullish Wall Street firm.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the restaurant stock to hold from buy, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that the Reddit-fueled surge overtook the fundamental upside for the company.

The stock rose roughly 26% on Tuesday to close at nearly $29 per share. Stifel has a price target of $25 on Wendy's.