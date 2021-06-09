CNBC Pro

Stifel downgrades Wendy's, citing Reddit-fueled spike that pushed stock past 12-month price target

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A customer exits a Wendy's Co. fast food restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.
Callaghan O'Hare | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Tuesday's spike in Wendy's stock price scared off one bullish Wall Street firm.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull downgraded the restaurant stock to hold from buy, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that the Reddit-fueled surge overtook the fundamental upside for the company.

The stock rose roughly 26% on Tuesday to close at nearly $29 per share. Stifel has a price target of $25 on Wendy's.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Colgate-Palmolive, says reopening rotation has made stock cheap
Jesse Pound18 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman and Morgan Stanley have been big winners this year. Jefferies says keeps buying
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProThese 4 global beauty stocks could soon join a 'billionaire club,' BofA says
Lucy Handley
Read More