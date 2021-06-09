UBS says buy these cheap stocks with pricing power amid higher inflation

Inflation is expected to increase throughout the summer as the economy continues to rebound while still experiencing supply constraints.
But that looks to be a temporary phenomenon that'll put demand-driven stocks with higher pricing power at an advantage, according to a Wednesday report by UBS.
Stocks with strong pricing power, or the effect that a change in product pricing has on demand for that product, tend to outperform during high inflation periods. UBS screened several large cap companies – as they tend to beat small cap companies in inflationary periods – with the highest pricing power and margin momentum relative to their sector.
"A number of factors make the strong vs weak pricing power trade attractive now," the report said. "It's working across most sectors, it's relatively cheap, has better pricing trends and much lower margin expectations for Q2."
Strong pricing power stock picks
Expedia is on its list of consumer discretionary stocks with pricing power as the U.S. begins to relax international travel bans and restrictions. IBM and Salesforce are among the IT stocks, especially as companies prepare for a hybrid approach to the future of work after the pandemic.
Beauty company Estée Lauder has one of the highest pricing power scores, which is based on mostly markup as well as EBIT margin volatility, EBIT margin skew and market share, calculated by UBS. Other analysts have also pointed to the stock as one poised to outperform this summer with the economy reopening and mask mandates easing.
The list includes companies across communications, consumer staples and discretionary, health, industrials, IT, materials and real estate stocks. Financial, energy and utility stocks were excluded.
"The market is pricing in a 40% chance of inflation exceeding 3% over the next 5 years," UBS said in its report. "However, we expect inflation pressures to moderate towards the end of the year as supply conditions ease and pent-up demand ebbs, which should allow S&P 500 margins to continue to expand."