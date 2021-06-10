Asia-Pacific stocks muted; Dow falls for third straight session

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were little changed in Thursday morning trade, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its third straight day of losses overnight on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally higher while the Topix index dipped about 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1%. Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 fractionally lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat.

Overnight stateside, the Dow dropped 152.68 points to 34,447.14 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.18% to 4,219.55. The Nasdaq Composite slipped roughly 0.1% to 13,911.75. Those moves came ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data. The U.S. consumer price index for May, set to be reported at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, is expected to show headline inflation at 4.7% — the fastest pace since 2008.

Currencies and oil