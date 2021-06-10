Asia-Pacific stocks muted; Dow falls for third straight session

- Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined more than 150 points, marking its third down session in a row.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were little changed in Thursday morning trade, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its third straight day of losses overnight on Wall Street.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was fractionally higher while the Topix index dipped about 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.1%.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia dipped, with the S&P/ASX 200 fractionally lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat.
Overnight stateside, the Dow dropped 152.68 points to 34,447.14 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.18% to 4,219.55. The Nasdaq Composite slipped roughly 0.1% to 13,911.75.
Those moves came ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data. The U.S. consumer price index for May, set to be reported at 8:30 a.m. ET Thursday, is expected to show headline inflation at 4.7% — the fastest pace since 2008.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 90.143 after recently bouncing from below the 90 level.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.65 per dollar, weaker than levels around 109.2 against the greenback seen earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7727, having seen a recent drop from about $0.776.
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.22% to $72.06 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.29% to $69.76 per barrel.