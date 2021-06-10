The credit card wars are heating up again as Citigroup takes on JPMorgan with new 5% cash-back card

Banks have been falling over themselves recently to entice new credit-card customers, dangling hefty 100,000 point bonuses and rolling out new products.

Now Citigroup is making a push in one of the fastest-growing card segments.

The bank is launching a credit card Thursday that gives users 5% cash back on up to $500 of spending per month in a category – from restaurants to groceries or travel – and 1% cash back on all other purchases, according to Pam Habner, Citigroup's head of U.S. branded cards.

Unlike existing cards from competitors including JPMorgan Chase, the new product, called Custom Cash, doesn't require users to enroll into or select the categories for that 5% rate; instead it automatically applies the rate to a user's top category of spending.

"The problem with those cards is they're complicated; you have to keep track of rotating categories that change each quarter, or you have to remember what the issuer specifies as the category you might get cash back on," Habner said this week in an interview.

"So the customer has to adapt to what the card is offering as opposed to the way it should be, which is the card simply adapts to the customer's lifestyle," she said.

Habner has a unique view of the competitive landscape in cards. She joined Citigroup last year from JPMorgan, where she was credited with helping create the bank's Sapphire Reserve card. That product was so popular at its 2016 launch that the bank ran out of the metal used in the cards.

The Sapphire, which had an unheard-of level of rewards at the time, escalated the battle among banks for high-spending customers. Credit card issuers including American Express, Capital One and Discover were forced to offer lavish sign-on bonuses.

It also helped spread a subculture of rewards-maximizers, people who extract the greatest number of points possible from a rotating cast of cards, leaning on Excel spreadsheets to keep track of it all. Savvy card users forced JPMorgan to take several large accounting hits, an admission that customers were earning points faster than the bank had anticipated.