Bank of America is not going to play the meme stock game, downgrades Clover Health

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Source: Clover Health

Investors should back away from Clover Health after Reddit traders helped to cause a shortage in the heavily shorted insurance stock, according to Bank of America.

The stock closed at $16.92 per share on Wednesday, up more than 120% in June, and briefly traded above $28. The company, which went public through a SPAC in a deal aided by billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya, has become favorite of social media traders over the past week.

Bank of America analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral, saying in a note to clients on Thursday that the fundamentals couldn't support the stock price.

