CNBC’s Halftime Report traders answer your questions on Shake Shack, Moderna and DraftKings

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Pavlo Gonchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

CNBC's "Halftime Report" traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, including how the economic reopening will affect Shake Shack, whether to hold shares of Moderna, how Procter & Gamble would fare in an inflationary period, and whether to buy Penn National Gaming or DraftKings.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said he's planning to hold Moderna for the long-term and believes the biotechnology stock is "one of the most undervalued in the market overall."

