CNBC Pro

Company spending is 'going ballistic.' Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to benefit

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Share
A John Deere tractor seen at the China International Import Expo, in Shanghai on November 6, 2020.
Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Firms are "flush with cash" and spending is at its highest in history, according to investment firm Jefferies, which recommended dozens of U.S. and global stocks to play the trend.

Jefferies' capital expenditure — or capex — indicator is "going ballistic," the bank said in a research note Monday, and there has been a surge in corporate spending on big-ticket goods such as ships, as well as on smaller items like plant equipment.

Investment bank JPMorgan also picked stocks set to get a boost from the capital expenditure "bright spot." It created two new lists of stocks likely to benefit from President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, as well as the E.U.'s 750 billion euro ($912 billion) recovery fund.

The banks' stock picks include:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chevron, Dish, Wendy's, Coinbase, Goldman Sachs & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProRaymond James gives Coinbase its first sell rating on Wall Street, citing competition concern
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades Colgate-Palmolive, says reopening rotation has made stock cheap
Jesse Pound
Read More