Josh Brown sees key role for Zoom post-Covid, says its shares are worth owning

Josh Brown said Thursday that Zoom Video will continue to play an important role in the post-Covid corporate world, justifying his ownership of the stock.

"It's not that everything is going to be a Zoom all the time; there will be things that go back to in-person," Brown said on "Halftime Report." "But this opportunity is big enough, I believe, that Zoom's platform, the sheer scale of how many millions of customers it has daily using its services — I think that potential has been ignored."

Zoom was one of the biggest pandemic winners on Wall Street last year. Shares traded in the $70s in January 2020 before taking off as lockdowns swept the globe and millions of people turned to the company's videoconferencing services for both work and social life.

