Hacking bitcoin wallets with quantum computers could happen – but cryptographers are racing to build a workaround

Intel's 17-qubit quantum test chip. Source: Intel

Stefan Thomas really could have used a quantum computer this year. The German-born programmer and crypto trader forgot the password to unlock his digital wallet, which contains 7,002 bitcoin, now worth $265 million. Quantum computers, which will be several million times faster than classical computers, could have easily helped him crack the code. Though still very much in its infancy, governments and private sector companies like Microsoft and Google are working to make quantum computing a reality. Within a decade, quantum computers could be powerful enough to break the cryptographic security that protects cell phones, bank accounts, email addresses, and — yes — bitcoin wallets. "If you had a quantum computer today, and you were a state sponsor – China, for example – most probably in about eight years, you could crack wallets on the blockchain," said Fred Thiel, CEO of cryptocurrency mining specialist Marathon Digital Holdings CEO. This is precisely why cryptographers around the world are racing to build a quantum-resistant encryption protocol.

Quantum hacking

Right now, much of the world runs on something called asymmetric cryptography, in which individuals use a private and public key pair to access things like email and crypto wallets. "Every single financial institution, every login on your phone – it is all based on asymmetric cryptography, which is susceptible to hacking with a quantum computer," explained Thiel, former chairman of Ultimaco, one of the largest cryptography companies in Europe, which has worked with Microsoft, Google and others on post-quantum encryption. The public-private key pair lets users produce a digital signature, using their private key, which can be verified by anyone who has the corresponding public key. In the case of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, this digital signature is called the "Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm," and it ensures that bitcoin can only be spent by the rightful owner. Theoretically, someone using QC could reverse-engineer your private key, forge your digital signature, and subsequently empty your bitcoin wallet. "If I was dealing in fear mongering...I'd tell you that among the first types of digital signatures that will be broken by quantum computers are elliptic curves, as we use them today, for bitcoin wallets," said Thorsten Groetker, former Utimaco CTO and one of the top experts in the field of quantum computing. "But that would happen if we do nothing," he said.

Fortifying bitcoin wallets