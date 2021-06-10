CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Thursday market notes: S&P 500 makes ambivalent breakout to a new high amid blazing inflation

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • As happens with so many intensely anticipated and over-analyzed data releases and news announcements, what the market most wanted from the consumer price index report was for it to be over. A hotter inflation number than anticipated, which the market was not obviously repricing for in recent weeks, yet the S&P 500 released higher and bonds even rallied slightly.

