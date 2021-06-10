CNBC Pro

These are the newest Reddit stocks to watch, according to Bank of America

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
The Wendy's Co. logo is seen on a cup displayed for a photograph at a restaurant location in Daly City, California.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

New meme stocks emerged again this week as Reddit traders keep finding new targets beyond their old favorites AMC Entertainment and GameStop. Bank of America is analyzing the new stocks getting attention from the WallStreetBets crowd in an effort to inform clients about where the next mania is building.

The trading mania made a resurgence this week in names like Wendy's and Clean Energy Fuels, which have elevated levels of short interest. Shares of Clean Energy Fuels are up nearly 20% this week and Wendy's has popped 5% since Monday, despite the pair falling back on Thursday.

These are just two of the new names on Bank of America's list of potential Reddit-targets. Here are the others:

