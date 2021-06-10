Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Zoom, Delta, GameStop, UPS, Wingstop & more

Key Points
- Guggenheim reiterates RH as a top idea.
- Bank of America upgrades Sherwin-Williams to buy from underperform.
- BTIG upgrades Wingstop to buy from neutral.
- MKM initiates coverage of Delta as a top pick.
- Deutsche Bank adds a catalyst call buy idea on Delta.
- Bank of America downgrades Clover Health to underperform from neutral.
- Credit Suisse upgrades F5 Networks to outperform from neutral.
- Goldman Sachs adds ServiceNow to the conviction buy list.
- RBC upgrades Marathon Oil to outperform from sector perform.
- Argus upgrades Zoom to buy from hold.
- Oppenheimer downgrades Fastly to perform from outperform.
- RBC downgrades Anthem to sector perform from outperform.
- Jefferies initiates coverage of The Original Bark Company as buy.
- JPMorgan upgrades UPS to overweight from neutral.
- William Blair upgrades NetApp to outperform from market perform.
- Baird reiterates GameStop as neutral.
Interior Design area of the Restoration Hardware store in the Meatpacking District of New York.
Source: RH
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: