Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Zoom, Delta, GameStop, UPS, Wingstop & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Guggenheim reiterates RH as a top idea.
  • Bank of America upgrades Sherwin-Williams to buy from underperform.
  • BTIG upgrades Wingstop to buy from neutral.
  • MKM initiates coverage of Delta as a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank adds a catalyst call buy idea on Delta.
  • Bank of America downgrades Clover Health to underperform from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgrades F5 Networks to outperform from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs adds ServiceNow to the conviction buy list.
  • RBC upgrades Marathon Oil to outperform from sector perform.
  • Argus upgrades Zoom to buy from hold.
  • Oppenheimer downgrades Fastly to perform from outperform.
  • RBC downgrades Anthem to sector perform from outperform.
  • Jefferies initiates coverage of The Original Bark Company as buy.
  • JPMorgan upgrades UPS to overweight from neutral.
  • William Blair upgrades NetApp to outperform from market perform.
  • Baird reiterates GameStop as neutral.
Interior Design area of the Restoration Hardware store in the Meatpacking District of New York.
Source: RH

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Read More