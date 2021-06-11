CPAs tell New Jersey clients it's time to move to lower-tax states, survey finds

The beach at Wildwood, New Jersey, on the Jersey Shore on May 27, 2021.

Certified public accountants have a message for New Jersey-based clients: It's time to move to a lower-cost state.

That's according to a recent survey from the New Jersey Society of CPAs, which found that 70% of professionals surveyed who have clients in the state have advised them to move due to the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, 53% of accountants surveyed said they have told business clients in the Garden State to relocate due to the high cost of doing business.

More from Personal Finance:

How to tap your home for cash as home values rise

Why inflation is both good and bad for your wallet

Here's how to snag the best Amazon Prime Day deals

The reason CPAs prod their clients to move comes down to their fiduciary obligation to give good advice, said Ralph Thomas, CEO and executive director at NJCPA.

There's another reason they're having those conversations: taxes.

"The tax structure here is one of the highest in the country, if not the highest, and that certainly is a negative issue for individuals and for businesses," Thomas said.