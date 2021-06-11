Asia-Pacific stocks set for muted open; S&P 500 sails to record close on Wall Street

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked poised for a muted Friday open, following gains overnight on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 sailing to a record closing high.

Futures pointed to a quiet open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,985 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,910. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,958.56.

Shares in Australia also looked set to open little changed, as the SPI futures contract stood at 7,307.0, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,302.50.