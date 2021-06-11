Cramer says these are the four growth stocks he likes right now

Jeff Lawson, co-founder and chief executive officer of Twilio Inc., center, rings the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Sept.17, 2018.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he sees opportunities for investors to capitalize on pullbacks in some growth stocks that have fallen out of favor this year.

Speaking on "Squawk on the Street" shortly after Friday's opening bell, Cramer pointed to Zoom Video, Twilio, DocuSign and Snowflake.

"They've come down enough. They are junior growth stocks," Cramer said. "Those are ones, if you want to buy companies that people hate now that the pandemic is waning, I'd say you should put one of those in your portfolio. … They're good companies."