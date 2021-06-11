Cramer's week ahead: Don't underestimate the market's small gains

After stocks muscled their way slightly higher on Friday, CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to underestimate a market that's putting up small gains.

The S&P 500 crawled 0.19% higher to 4,247.44, a record close.

"Some would say it's the calm before the storm ... I learned a long time ago that you never short a dull market," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's good news that we're being lulled to record highs and the market keeps shrugging off negatives, including yesterday's scorching hot inflation numbers."

Elsewhere, the Dow Jones Industrial Index inched up 0.04% to 34,479.60. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.35% to settle at 14,069.42.

In the week ahead, Wall Street will turn its attentions to producer price index data on Tuesday and a readout from the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday. The producer price index, which measures how much companies pay producers for goods, could also be hot, Cramer said.

Either way, investors may be able to find opportunities in the market, he said.

"I want you to find relatively inexpensive stocks of good companies, and then you can buy them on the cheap because of this genuine Wall Street gibberish that drives down some stocks unfairly," he said. "Whether they're value or growth names makes no difference to me or to Cramerica."

Cramer gave viewers a preview of the upcoming corporate earnings reports he has circled on his calendar. Projections for revenue and earnings per share are based on FactSet estimates: