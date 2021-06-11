Do you know your HR person? These 3 relationships help you speed up your next promotion

It might take more than hard work to get promoted.

You need to be methodical when it comes to growing your career, according to Bonin Bough, chief growth officer of social media app Triller.

Bough, formerly an executive at Mondelēz International and PepsiCo, knows what Fortune 100 companies look for in leaders.

Ambitious employees can give detailed outlines for their work projects, but many never sit down to write out a plan for their career, Bough said.

One of your first steps should be to get to know your HR person, according to Bough. They always have an idea of what positions are available and what your managers say about you.

Check out this video to learn which two other people you will need to know if you want to put your career into overdrive.

