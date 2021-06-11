EV stocks are 'overpriced' — but there's a good way to play them, says strategist

This photo shows an electric car being charged on a street in London.

There's been a rush for electric vehicles and investors are piling money into green cars and the batteries that power them — but one top investment strategist says he's avoiding the sector for now.

As more and more people jump on the electric bandwagon, experts predict that global penetration of electric cars could top 80% by 2040. Demand for EV batteries is also expected to rise.

David Roche, who correctly predicted the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis, explains why he's not investing directly into electric vehicle makers and battery producers at the moment.