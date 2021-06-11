CNBC Pro

EV stocks are 'overpriced' — but there's a good way to play them, says strategist

Saheli Roy Choudhury@sahelirc
Share
This photo shows an electric car being charged on a street in London.
Miles Willis | Getty Images News | Getty Images

There's been a rush for electric vehicles and investors are piling money into green cars and the batteries that power them — but one top investment strategist says he's avoiding the sector for now.

As more and more people jump on the electric bandwagon, experts predict that global penetration of electric cars could top 80% by 2040. Demand for EV batteries is also expected to rise.

David Roche, who correctly predicted the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis, explains why he's not investing directly into electric vehicle makers and battery producers at the moment.

More In Pro Talks

CNBC ProTop investment strategist David Roche says inflation is here to stay. Here’s why
Elliot Smith
watch now
VIDEO03:10
CNBC ProTop investment strategist David Roche says inflation is here to stay
CNBC ProBitcoin or gold? Top strategist David Roche outlines his play for hedging against inflation
Ryan Browne
Read More