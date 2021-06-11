The hacker group that went after one of Apple's suppliers found a new victim

The hacker group REvil has become a headache for a new victim: a 50-person firm based in Albuquerque that consults with the federal government on security-related projects.

Sol Oriens, which consults for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Safety Administration, confirmed to CNBC that it became aware of the "cybersecurity incident" in May, its investigation is ongoing and law enforcement has been notified.

In a statement, the company said it "recently determined that an unauthorized individual acquired certain documents from our systems. Those documents are currently under review, and we are working with a third-party technological forensic firm to determine the scope of potential data that may have been involved."

Sol Oriens did not name the attacker or confirm that it was ransomware, but CNBC has learned that the well-known hacker group REvil was responsible for the attack, according to cybersecurity sources.

One cybersecurity firm, which has seen documents posted on the dark web, told CNBC that they include invoices for NNSA contracts, descriptions of research and development projects managed by defense and energy contractors dated as recently as 2021 and wage sheets containing full names and social security numbers of Sol Oriens employees.

Sol Oriens said that it has "no current indication that this incident involves client classified or critical security-related information." The company declined to say if it paid a ransom to the attackers.

Sol Oriens, describes itself as a technology research and development firm. A recent job posting on GlassDoor, for example, said the firm was looking for a program analyst who could assist the NNSA with a "complex nuclear weapon sustainment program."

The NNSA, an agency within the Department of Energy, is responsible for maintaining the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile. It also works with the U.S. Navy on nuclear propulsion, and it responds to radiological emergencies in the U.S.

A spokesperson for the Department of Energy declined to comment. A spokesperson for the NSC declined to comment.

REvil was most recently responsible for a ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, which fetched a ransom of $11 million. In April, REvil stole and published blueprints from Apple supplier Quanta Computer. That attack reportedly claimed a $50 million ransom.

"In some ways, Sol Oriens, LLC is just one name among many," cybersecurity firm Intel471 said. "There's no indication yet that the company was targeted because of the work it does, rather than just being another potential pay day for hackers."

According to screenshots seen by CNBC, REvil threatened to reveal Sol Oriens' data and documentation on its blog.