Schiff calls for watchdog probe after report that Trump DOJ subpoenaed Apple for House Dems' data

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to members of the media outside a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees at the U.S. Capitol on October 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are (L-R) Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). Mark Wilson | Getty Images

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is demanding answers from the Department of Justice on the heels of a bombshell report that the Trump administration had secretly subpoenaed Apple for his data. Schiff, one of two House Democrats whose records were reportedly seized by Trump's Justice Department, called on the agency's internal watchdog to investigate. Former President Donald Trump "tried to use the Department as a cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media," Schiff said in a statement shortly after the report came out Thursday night. "It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears."

The New York Times reported that Trump's Justice Department in 2017 and early 2018 seized records from at least a dozen people linked to the House intelligence panel, including Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. The agency reportedly also obtained data from the accounts of aides and family members, one of whom was a child. Prosecutors in the DOJ, then helmed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, were searching for the sources of damaging news reports about contacts between Trump associates and Russia, the report said. As Trump's prosecutors probed the source of the leaks, they looked into the House Intelligence Committee, whose members have access to sensitive documents. The investigation did not link the House committee to the leaks — but Sessions' successor, Attorney General William Barr, kept the investigation going, the Times reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks to William Barr, U.S. attorney general, during the 38th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Day service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2019. Kevin Dietsch | Bloomberg | Getty Images