Goldman Sachs names the South Korean stocks that could be inflation winners

An investor looks at an electronic stock board at a securities company in Seoul, South Korea on August 8, 2011.

Goldman Sachs has named the South Korean stocks that could benefit — or lose — from rising inflation in the North Asian country.

Investors globally are increasingly worried that an acceleration in inflation would raise operating costs and weigh down profit margins.

In South Korea, both producer and consumer prices have climbed higher in recent months as the economy recovers from last year's downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goldman said that generally, South Korean companies can withstand further increases in prices. Here's the bank's list of stocks that could be winners and losers from rising inflation.