CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs names the South Korean stocks that could be inflation winners

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Share
An investor looks at an electronic stock board at a securities company in Seoul, South Korea on August 8, 2011.
Won Dai-Yeon | AFP | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs has named the South Korean stocks that could benefit — or lose — from rising inflation in the North Asian country.

Investors globally are increasingly worried that an acceleration in inflation would raise operating costs and weigh down profit margins.

In South Korea, both producer and consumer prices have climbed higher in recent months as the economy recovers from last year's downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Goldman said that generally, South Korean companies can withstand further increases in prices. Here's the bank's list of stocks that could be winners and losers from rising inflation.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProGoldman tells clients to get the best of both worlds with these growth stocks at a reasonable price
Hannah Miao
CNBC ProThese are the newest Reddit stocks to watch, according to Bank of America
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProSingapore stocks are 'not expensive' — here are some top picks by a major Asian bank
Yen Nee Lee
Read More