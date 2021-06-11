U.S.-China relations are 'still deteriorating,' says former U.S. ambassador

U.S.-China relations are getting worse and have not "reset" under President Joe Biden in the way that many had previously expected, said Max Baucus, a former American ambassador to China.

"The situation unfortunately is generally still deteriorating," Baucus told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"I think a lot of people thought with the election of Joe Biden, that might end the free fall, that might be the bottom and things would slowly come back to normal — but that has not really happened," he added.

Tensions between the U.S. and China grew rapidly under former U.S. President Donald Trump, who slapped higher tariffs on Chinese goods and placed some Chinese companies on a blacklist that limit their business dealings in the U.S.