Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Here's how much prize money is at stake in the men's French Open final

Novak Djokovic is headed to his 6th French Open final after handing 13-time champion Rafael Nadal his first-ever semifinal defeat in Paris Friday afternoon. The Serb, who has won the title once before, is the favorite as he faces 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It will be a tall order for Tsitsipas to beat Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. But if Tsitsipas can beat the 33-year-old, he's in for a major payday.

The winner of Sunday's match, set for 9 a.m. ET, will receive $1.7 million. The runner-up, meanwhile, will take home a little more than $900,000.

Should Djokovic win, it would bring his career prize winnings to a mammoth $149.7 million — the most in the history of tennis — according to data from the ATP Tour.

If Tsitsipas hands Dkojovic a French Open finals defeat, his career winnings will stand at $15.8 million.

But Djokovic and Tsitsipas are far from the only two competitors earning a massive paycheck from the French Open. This year's prize purse sits at $41.45 million. This is how the winnings are broken down for both men's and women's singles:

Winner: $1.7 million

$1.7 million Runner-up: $907,000

$907,000 Semifinalists: $454,000

$454,000 Quarterfinalists: $308,000

$308,000 Round of 16: $206,000

$206,000 Third round: $137,000

$137,000 Second round: $101,000

$101,000 First round: $72,000

