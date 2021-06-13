Energy may be the hottest sector this year, but investors are shunning these stocks

Oil pump under the blue sky, beam pumping unit in the oil field, oil pump and water reflection

Energy is by far the top-performing S&P 500 group this year after registering a gain of more than 45%, but the sector remains unloved by investors, according to a new report from Bank of America.

The firm found that the entire energy sector makes up just 2% of the average long-only portfolio manager's holdings. This is less than half the weight of the average fund's exposure to Facebook, which stands at 4.2%.

If the sector keeps moving higher, funds with little to no exposure may suffer below-market returns.

"Not owning Energy wasn't painful when the sector was <2% of the S&P 500. But the astronomic 92% price return since October has bumped Energy's weight to 3%; another big move in oil may be felt more acutely," the firm said in a note to clients Thursday.