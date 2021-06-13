Israel to vote in new government amid parliament chaos, ending Netanyahu's 12-year rule

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ABIR SULTAN | AFP | Getty Images

Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, gathered to vote in its new government — and new prime minister for the first time in 12 years — on Sunday. The vote, set to ring in the leadership of a very diverse and cobbled-together coalition of right-wing, left-wing, centrist and Islamist parties, will oust Israel's longest-serving leader Benjamin Netanyahu. It also spares Israel from the prospect of a fifth election in less than two years. Now, after putting up a fight and trying several political options to remain in power, Netanyahu will move aside and Israeli tech millionaire and lawmaker Naftali Bennett, whom many describe as more right-wing than his predecessor, will take the premiership. Sunday's Knesset vote was marred by chaos and insults, as some right-wing lawmakers including those from Netanyahu's Likud party hurled insults at Bennett, calling him a traitor for allying with leftist and Arab parties. At least four politicians were kicked out of the session by the speaker, Yariv Levin. Bennett, formerly an aide to Netanyahu, continued his pre-vote speech amid the heckling, praising Netanyahu as having "worked hard and faithfully for the state of Israel."

'We'll be back soon'

The right-wing 71-year-old's leadership, in its 12th year, has been a lightning rod and a longtime dividing line in Israeli society. One Israel expert told CNBC that the country's last election in March — its fourth in less than two years due to the complex and polarized nature of Israeli politics — really came down to whether the country wanted "Bibi or no Bibi," using the outgoing prime minister's popular nickname. Addressing the Knesset in English, acknowledging his party's shift into the opposition, Netanyahu said: "We'll be back soon." He previously described the new coalition as a " dangerous left wing government" that would be "bad for the country," and said Sunday that he speaks for millions of Israelis who voted for him. Netanyahu himself is facing several charges of corruption, which he denies. He had been examining ways to avoid prosecution, which would have been much easier had he remained in power. Meanwhile, he can still remain the leader of the Likud party. The outgoing prime minister drew international criticism and attention for his heavy-handed military action against Gaza in May, during which Israeli airstrikes killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, in response to rocket volleys from Hamas that killed 12 in Israel over the course of the fighting.

Challenges ahead

The new coalition set to take power has been led by the centrist lawmaker Yair Lapid, a former TV anchor and one-time finance minister and head of the Yesh Atid party, and his unlikely governing partner Naftali Bennett, who leads the minority party Yamina. It's highly unusual for the leader of a minority party to become prime minister, but that's what was necessary for Bennett to join Lapid's coalition — and his alliance with Lapid was the only way the coalition would gain enough party seats in the Knesset to have a majority.