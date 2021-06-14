Bank of America names the ‘cheaper’, ‘higher quality’ tech stocks to buy right now

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in people looking for love on dating platforms such as Match Group's Tinder app.

A number of tech companies are trading cheaper than their big name counterparts and are of a "higher quality," according to Bank of America, which picked multiple stocks in the sector.

Despite the tech sector being "one of the most expensive sectors vs. history" right now, the bank's analysts argued that small and mid-cap tech companies are "cheap on most metrics vs. large cap peers."

BofA's investor's guide to small and mid-cap tech companies, published Monday, covers semiconductor, software, hardware and internet stocks, based on themes ranging from the post-pandemic economic reopening to the current chip shortage.

Here are 10 of the bank's top under-the-radar tech stock picks: