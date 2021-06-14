Cramer cites 3 stocks that could come back into favor under Paul Tudor Jones' Fed inflation trade

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday talked about a group of stocks could benefit under the inflation trade scenario presented earlier in the day by billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Jones said he "would just go all in on the inflation trades" if the Federal Reserve on Wednesday shrugs off recent economic data showing higher consumer prices. The central bank starts its two-day policy meeting Tuesday, and investors are looking for any updates on its highly accommodative Covid-era policy, which includes massive bond buying and near-zero interest rates.

"If they treat these [economic] numbers — which were material events, they were very material — if they treat them with nonchalance, I think it's just a green light to bet heavily on every inflation trade," said Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment. "I'd probably buy commodities, buy crypto, buy gold," he added.