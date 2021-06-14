Goldman, Citi say Squarespace's hot start as a public company has room to run

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), on May 19, 2021, in celebration of its Direct Listing.

Squarespace's impressive start as a public company is not done yet, according to several major investment firms.

The website-builder company made its Wall Street debut in a direct listing last month, opening at $48 per share. The stock has since jumped nearly 25%.

Several major Wall Street firms initiated cover of the stock on Sunday and Monday, with some of the biggest names saying Squarespace has more room to run. One of the most bullish calls so far came from Goldman Sachs, which initiated with a buy rating and projected the company to grow its revenue by more than 20% next year.