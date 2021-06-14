Greece is not abandoning China even though others are, ambassador says

President of the Republic of China Xi Jinping (L) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) shake hands as they visit the cargo terminal of Chinese company Cosco in the port of Piraeus, Greece, on November 11, 2019.

LONDON — Greece has no plans to end economic ties with China, just because other countries are reconsidering their own relationship with the country, Greece's permanent representative to NATO told CNBC on Monday.

The relationship between China and European nations has deteriorated since March when a diplomatic clash emerged between the two sides. Back then, the EU decided to impose sanctions against China for the "large-scale arbitrary detentions" of ethnic minority Uyghurs. Beijing, which denies that it violates Uyghurs' human rights, retaliated by announcing counter-sanctions against members of the European Parliament. As a result, the EU put on hold the ratification of an investment agreement with Beijing, which had been presented in December.

In addition, over the weekend, the G-7 group of developed nations said they will call on China to "respect human rights and fundamental freedoms." It's a position that Chinese authorities disagree with and the country's embassy in London said on Monday that the days when a "small" group of countries decided the future path of the world were over, according to the BBC.

"We strategically opt for the best possibilities for our own country, again always within our obligation with the main organizations, which is the EU and NATO. Thus, so far, we have joined the Belt and Road initiative in a very concrete project and in a very concrete term, not looking at that as a strategic relationship with another partner, but certainly we are not going to abandon it, just because others do," Spiros Lambridis, Greek ambassador and permanent representative to NATO, said.