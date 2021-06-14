Married couple pleads guilty to criminal charge in case of pro-Trump Capitol riot

Jessica Bustle Source: Department of Justice

Before the riot, Jessica Bustle had written in a Facebook post, "We don't win this thing sitting on the sidelines. Excited to stand for truth with my fellow patriots and freedom fighters in D.C. today." After the riot, Jessica wrote on Facebook: "We need a Revolution! We can accept an honest and fair election but this is NOT fair and patriots don't want to see their country brought into communism and destroyed over a lie." Jessica also called then-Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and bragged "We stormed the Capitol" in another post. The riot began after Trump urged supporters at a rally outside the White House to march to the Capitol, where Congress was meeting in a joint session to confirm the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden. Pence was presiding over the proceedings when hundreds of Trump backers stormed the Capitol complex and invaded the halls of Congress. Data records from cell phones associated with the Bustles indicated they were in the Capitol Rotunda for about 20 minutes.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images