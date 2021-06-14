CNBC Pro

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Wendy's, Microsoft, FedEx, Peloton, Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
  • Cowen names Jack in the Box a top idea.
  • Deutsche Bank reiterates its buy rating on Square.
  • Citi reiterates FedEx as buy.
  • Raymond James upgrades Chipotle to strong buy from outperform.
  • Credit Suisse initiates coverage of Oatly as outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs downgrades Ferrari to sell from buy.
  • Evercore ISI reiterates Microsoft as outperform.
  • Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of Squarespace as outperform.
  • Piper Sandler reiterates Wendy's as overweight.
  • Canaccord lowers price target on Tesla to $812 from $974.
  • Morgan Stanley names BlackRock a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley names Wells Fargo a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley names Charles Schwab a top pick.
  • Wedbush adds Cheesecake Factory to the best ideas list.
  • BMO reiterates Peloton as underperform.
  • Northcoast upgrades Wendy's to buy from neutral.
  • UBS reiterates Nike as buy.
People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

