Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Wendy's, Microsoft, FedEx, Peloton, Tesla & more

Key Points
- Cowen names Jack in the Box a top idea.
- Deutsche Bank reiterates its buy rating on Square.
- Citi reiterates FedEx as buy.
- Raymond James upgrades Chipotle to strong buy from outperform.
- Credit Suisse initiates coverage of Oatly as outperform.
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Ferrari to sell from buy.
- Evercore ISI reiterates Microsoft as outperform.
- Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of Squarespace as outperform.
- Piper Sandler reiterates Wendy's as overweight.
- Canaccord lowers price target on Tesla to $812 from $974.
- Morgan Stanley names BlackRock a top pick.
- Morgan Stanley names Wells Fargo a top pick.
- Morgan Stanley names Charles Schwab a top pick.
- Wedbush adds Cheesecake Factory to the best ideas list.
- BMO reiterates Peloton as underperform.
- Northcoast upgrades Wendy's to buy from neutral.
- UBS reiterates Nike as buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: