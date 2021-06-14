Non-tax filer families can now sign up for the new monthly child tax credit

Children line up to attend class at PS 361 in Manhattan on the first day of a return to class during the Covid pandemic in New York City on Dec. 7, 2020.

People who don't generally file taxes but have children who are eligible for the new enhanced child tax credit can now sign up for the benefit without submitting a return.

The IRS debuted on Monday its new non-filer sign-up tool so families can ensure they'll get the credit and monthly payments starting July 15.

In addition to enrolling for the child tax credit, the tool will help people register for their third $1,400 economic impact payment as well as claim the recovery rebate credit if they did not receive previous stimulus checks they were eligible for, according to the agency.

"We have been working hard to begin delivering the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit to millions of families with children in July," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "This new tool will help more people easily gain access to this important credit as well as help people who don't normally file a tax return obtain an Economic Impact Payment."

The new portal is only for people who have not filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and who did not use the IRS non-filers tool in 2020 to register for economic impact payments. With the online tool, people will be able to give the IRS their personal information, including name, address and Social Security number, as well as details about their children aged 17 and under and their direct deposit information.

The portal was developed by Intuit and delivered through the IRS Free File Alliance.