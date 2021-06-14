Qualcomm reportedly offers to invest in Arm as regulators threaten to block Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, responds to a question during a panel discussion on 5G wireless broadband technology during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2018.

U.S. chip goliath Qualcomm has said it is open to the idea of investing in U.K. chip designer Arm if the company's $40 billion sale to Nvidia is blocked by regulators, according to a report from The Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

Qualcomm's incoming CEO, Cristiano Amon, reportedly said that Qualcomm would be willing to buy a stake in Arm alongside other industry investors if SoftBank, Arm's current owner, listed the company on the stock market instead of selling it to Nvidia.

"If Arm has an independent future, I think you will find there is a lot of interest from a lot of the companies within the ecosystem, including Qualcomm, to invest in Arm," Amon said, according to The Telegraph. "If it moves out of SoftBank and it goes into a process of becoming a publicly-traded company, [with] a consortium of companies that invest, including many of its customers, I think those are great possibilities."

Amon reportedly added that Qualcomm would "definitely be open to it" and that the company has "had discussions with other companies that feel the same way."

Qualcomm declined to comment when contacted by CNBC, while Nvidia said an IPO wouldn't be enough to support Arm's growth. Arm did not immediately respond.

Arm was spun out of an early computing company called Acorn Computers in 1990. The company's energy-efficient chip architectures are used in 95% of the world's smartphones and 95% of the chips designed in China. The company licenses its chip designs to more than 500 companies who use them to make their own chips.

An Nvidia spokesperson told CNBC that Arm needed more than an IPO if it is to achieve its full potential.

"Arm needs an infusion of new technology that it can provide to Arm licensees everywhere, which is why we stepped up and agreed to buy Arm," they said. "Our technologies and Qualcomm's are highly complementary — we'd welcome Qualcomm's help in creating new technologies and products for the entire Arm ecosystem."