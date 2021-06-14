Reality Winner, who leaked intelligence on Russian election meddling, released from prison

Reality Winner exits the Augusta Courthouse June 8, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. Winner is an intelligence industry contractor accused of leaking National Security Agency (NSA) documents.

Reality Winner, a former Air Force linguist who pleaded guilty in 2018 to leaking an intelligence report about Russian election meddling in the 2016 election, has been released from prison, her attorney said Monday.

"I am thrilled to announce that Reality Winner has been released from prison," Alison Grinter Allen wrote in a post on Twitter. "She is still in custody in the residential reentry process, but we are relieved and hopeful."

A Bureau of Prisons website says that Winner is currently located at a reentry facility in San Antonio. Her release date from the facility is listed as November 23, 2021.

Winner, now 29, was 25 at the time that she printed out a classified intelligence report at the National Security Agency facility in Georgia where she worked and provided it to journalists at the investigative news outlet The Intercept.

A story based on Winner's leak was published on June 5, 2017, with the headline: "TOP-SECRET NSA REPORT DETAILS RUSSIAN HACKING EFFORT DAYS BEFORE 2016 ELECTION."

"Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before last November's presidential election, according to a highly classified intelligence report obtained by The Intercept," said the article, written by journalists Matthew Cole, Richard Esposito, Sam Biddle and Ryan Grim.

Winner was sentenced to five years and three months in August 2018. According to Allen, Winner's early release was not the product of a "pardon or compassionate release process, but rather the time earned from exemplary behavior while incarcerated."