These stocks with pricing power could keep thriving as inflation rises, according to Credit Suisse

People walk in front of a Microsoft store on March 10, 2021, in New York.

Companies have done well passing on higher costs this year, but that could change if cost pressures continue, according to a client note put out by Credit Suisse Monday.

The bank screened for low-volatility stocks with high pricing power and persistent returns and profitability, which are best represented by healthcare, tech and consumer staples. Companies with strong pricing power tend to outperform during high inflation periods because the companies have the ability to raise prices without a loss of business.

The following are Credit Suisse's strong pricing power stock picks.