White, Black and Hispanic Americans retire early for different reasons

Almost half of Americans may leave the workforce earlier than expected. While white workers may have the means to retire early, Black workers are more likely to depart sooner due to health issues.

That's according to an Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research survey focusing on the challenges Black and Hispanic workers face when planning for retirement.

While most targeted age 65 for retirement, more than half of Black and Hispanic Americans left their careers earlier than planned, compared to 46% of white retirees.

Although all respondents cited the same three reasons for early retirement, white workers were more likely to say they could afford to make the jump.

Some 44% of white workers retired early because they could afford to, compared to 28% of Black retirees and 39% of Hispanic retirees who left their careers for the same reason.

Moreover, 40% of Black and Hispanic workers cited health issues or disability as being the top reason for a swifter career exit.

"It's not surprising, given their lower levels of access to health care," said co-author Craig Copeland, senior research associate with the Employee Benefit Research Institute.