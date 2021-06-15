CNBC Pro

JPMorgan says buy Amazon as it's set to pass Walmart as the largest U.S. retailer next year

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
A contractor working for Amazon.com cleans a delivery truck in Richmond, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The dramatic growth of e-commerce over the past 18 months has accelerated Amazon's rise to dominance, and even the largest traditional retailer may soon fall behind, according to JPMorgan.

Analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated that Amazon is one of the firm's top picks and said in a note to clients that the company could cross a major milestone next year. Anmuth estimated that e-commerce penetration in the retail market was pulled forward three years by the pandemic, bringing Amazon neck-and-neck with Walmart.

