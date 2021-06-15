Former Mississippi legislator killed outside the home where her sister-in-law was found dead months earlier

Former Mississippi legislator Ashley Henley was found fatally shot Sunday at the same home where her sister-in-law was found dead six months earlier. Henley's husband, Brandon, described his wife's gruesome death in an interview with NBC affiliate WLBT, saying she was "shot in the back of the head, assassination-ambush style." The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case as a homicide, and an autopsy is still pending. Agents have not returned calls for comment made by CNBC host Shepard Smith. Brandon Henley told local reporters that Ashley was outside a home in Water Valley, Mississippi, where firefighters had found his sister, Kristina Michelle Jones, dead inside a burned trailer months earlier. Ashley Henley was there to tidy up around the memorial they had laid out for Jones. The memorial included a sign asking the local sheriff to further investigate Jones' death.

The Henleys had been critical of the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Office in the months since Jones' death. Brandon Henley told WLBT accelerant was found throughout the house where his sister was found dead. Jones' autopsy report states her cause of death was unknown, but noted that she had no smoke in her lungs, suggesting she was dead before the fire. Authorities released the report last month and Ashley posted it to her Facebook account with a call for futher action.