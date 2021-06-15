GM partnering with Wabtec on electric freight locomotives for rail industry

Wabtec Corp. says its FLXdrive is the world's first 100% battery-powered, heavy-haul freight locomotive.

General Motors and Wabtec Corp. are partnering to develop and commercialize electric locomotives using the automaker's battery and fuel cell technologies.

The companies announced on Tuesday the signing of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding for GM to engineer and supply its Ultium battery and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec freight locomotives.

"Wabtec's decision to deploy GM's Ultium battery and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems further validates our advanced technology and demonstrates its versatility," GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

Implementation of the systems for the rail industry would expand GM's customer base for the emerging technologies, while giving Pittsburgh-based Wabtec a supplier for battery and fuel cells for electric locomotives.