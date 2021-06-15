Most professional investors agree with the Fed on inflation, Bank of America survey shows

Inflation is likely temporary, and trades built around it being longer term are now the most overdone in the market, according to Bank of America's June Global Fund Manager Survey.

The closely watched gauge of professional investors indicates that Wall Street is in line with the Federal Reserve's view that recent price pressures will lighten up as the year goes on and eventually recede to normal levels.

Some 73% of respondents said they see inflation as "transitory," while just 23% say it is permanent.

The survey covers 224 panelists with $667 billion under management, and it ran from June 4 to June 10. The poll covers a gamut of investor issues, from where the economy and markets are heading to how much cash portfolio managers are holding and which trades they see as most overdone.