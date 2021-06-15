Lumber prices soar 275% in the pandemic, shutting out homebuilders: CNBC After Hours

Builder sentiment in June fell to its lowest level since August, as construction costs pushed new home prices higher, sidelining buyers and making it harder for some builders to get loans.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 2 points to 81, down from a recent record peak of 90 last November. Anything above 50 is still considered positive.

"Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a homebuilder from Tampa, Florida. "These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of prospective buyers, which has slowed the strong pace of home building."