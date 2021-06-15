Rocket Lab wins NASA contract for Mars spacecraft as interplanetary missions become less costly

Rocket Lab, which is nearing the close of its SPAC deal to go public, on Tuesday announced it won an early contract that may send two of its Photon spacecraft on a mission to Mars in 2024.

NASA, under its Small Innovative Missions for Planetary Exploration (SIMPLEx) program, awarded Rocket Lab with a design contract for the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission. The goal is to send to spacecraft into Martian orbit to study the makeup of the planet's magnetosphere, to better understand how solar wind removes atmosphere over time.

While the mission's total cost has yet to be released, Rocket Lab's microwave oven-sized Photon spacecraft represent a low cost method of conducting an interplanetary mission, which often cost hundreds of millions of dollars or more. Photon is the core of Rocket Lab's space systems business, with the company expanding last year beyond building rockets into building versatile spacecraft as well.

"Traditionally how interplanetary missions would be done, you're talking about large decadal missions – generally with a 'B' [for billions] in front of it," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.

"What we set out to do ... was reassess and say, 'well hang on a minute, for some 10s of millions of dollars, why can't you go with a smaller spacecraft to another planet and actually do really meaningful science?'" Beck said.

Advancements by private companies in rockets and spacecraft have "absolutely" brought down the cost of interplanetary missions, Beck said.

"Plus, it's just cool," Beck said.

Rocket Lab completed the preliminary design review on ESCAPADE for NASA. The contract will undergo further reviews, with the space agency expected to decide by the end of July whether the company builds the pair of spacecraft.

NASA has not revealed the mission's cost as the next two phases, the build process and the selection of a rocket for the launch, have yet to be announced. But part of the overall objective is to keep costs down. For comparison, a pair communications relay cube satellites built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory performed a technology demonstration in 2018 with the arrival of the InSight lander mission – for a cost of $18.5 million.

"The whole point of this is to try and do this as low cost as possible and get the most amount of scientific bang for the buck. So I think you will look back on this mission in hindsight and think 'man, that was incredibly good value,'" Beck said. "You talk to a planetary scientist and maybe they get to do two missions in their entire professional career. And we're like, 'that's just sucks, we need to increase the iteration speed here.'"