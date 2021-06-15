Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Vroom, Ping Identity, Sage Therapeutics & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Vroom (VRM) – Vroom intends to offer $500 million in convertible senior notes due in 2026. The used-vehicle e-commerce platform provider plans to use the proceeds for a variety of corporate purposes as well as investing in or acquiring new technologies. Its shares slid 6.1% in premarket trading.

Ping Identity (PING) – Ping Identity announced a 6 million share common stock offering, in a sale of shares held by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners. The identity management solutions company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The stock tumbled 4.2% in premarket action.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) – The drugmaker's shares tanked 17.5% in premarket trading following the release of study results for Sage's experimental depression drug. The drop comes even though the treatment resulted in a statistically significant improvement in symptoms.

Boeing (BA) – The U.S. and European Union announced a resolution of the long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies involving Boeing and European rival Airbus. The deal suspends World Trade Organization-authorized tariffs for five years, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said it could serve as a model for resolving future disputes.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on the energy giant's stock, predicting that Exxon Mobil would hike its dividend before the end of the year following cost-cutting measures and a rebound in oil prices.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit Airlines said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that leisure demand has continued to improve throughout the second quarter, and that it has seen operating yields strengthen as well. Citi upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" following that update, and shares rallied 2.6% in the premarket.

Fastenal (FAST) – The maker of industrial and construction supplies was downgraded to "underweight" from "equal-weight" at Morgan Stanley, which notes a lull in customer acquisition as well as a stock that is already near an all-time high. The stock slid 2.2% in the premarket.

AstraZeneca (AZN) – AstraZeneca said an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment did not meet its main goal of preventing Covid-19 in patients who had been exposed to the virus. The company also said, however, that its Covid-19 vaccine is 92% effective against the so-called "Delta" variant of the virus.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) – Cracker Barrel announced a $275 million private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2026. The restaurant chain will use the proceeds to pay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Novavax (NVAX) – Novavax announced positive results from its first study of its Covid-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine administered simultaneously. The study suggested that simultaneous vaccination may be a viable strategy.

Intuit (INTU) – The financial software company revealed in an SEC filing that its QuickBooks online service saw new customer acquisition grow by more than 25% year-over-year for the nine months ended April 30. Intuit shares had hit an all-time high in Monday's trading.

Vimeo (VMEO) – Vimeo reported that total revenue in May rose 42% from a year ago, with the video services company also seeing average revenue per user up 18%.