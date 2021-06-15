‘Buy online, pay in-store’ is here to stay, and Goldman says these retail stocks will benefit

A customer carries a dog next to a Petco Animal Supplies Inc. shopping bag outside a store in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Customers are picking up their online orders at stores, a trend that could continue after the pandemic and that could propel certain retailers' stocks, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

The pandemic has forced major retailers to become more sophisticated with their inventory systems and logistics, allowing customers to skip long shipment and delivery times to complete their online orders in person using features like "buy online, pay in-store," curbside pick-up or third-party delivery services like DoorDash or Instacart.

"Due to the greater flexibility on the customer's time, we are seeing continued demand strength for same-day services despite increasing mobility trends and improving store traffic," the analysts said in the report. "In response to this demand, we continue to see additional planned investments for these services by our coverage."