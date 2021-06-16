After traders get past this tricky Fed meeting, a confusing second half awaits

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

This will be a very tricky Federal Reserve meeting for traders, but it won't be much easier even after the meeting. Even if the Fed adopts a best-case, stay-the-course-on-tapering-and-rate-hikes scenario, the market has a big problem: traders don't know where we are in the economic cycle.

First we need to get past the Fed meeting

Inflation hawks are on the rampage. Inflation is running above the 2% target, which is what the Fed wants. Will the recent stronger-than-expected inflation reports force the Fed to hike rates sooner than expected? In March, all 18 policymakers expected no rate hikes this year; four expected hikes in 2022, and seven said rate hikes would not come until 2023. Inflation hawks are insisting that should change, with more anticipating rate hikes sooner. But many on the Street still don't believe it. "Some of this hawkish expectation is way overblown," Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR Business of State Street, told me. "Powell is going to say, the labor market has 7.5 million jobs to go before it gets back to where it was." Many other strategists agree, pointing out that the key to understanding Powell's mindset is to understand his fixation on improving the labor market at all costs, even if inflation runs higher than anticipated: "We think that Powell likely agrees with Governor Brainard and President Williams that the labor market has not yet come far enough," Goldman's Jan Hatzius said in a recent note to clients. Hatzius believes the majority of the Fed will continue to indicate a rate hike will not come until 2023, but admits "it is a close call."

Second half issues

In a recent note, Tobias Levkovich at Citigroup cited several other catalysts for a potential market pullback in the second half of the year: "When we look at the possible catalysts for a pullback in stock indices, we continue to think that any hints at tapering, or profit margin misses, more persistent inflation spikes, as well as taxation dynamics can all come together and be a greater force than if only one of these items emerged."

He particularly singled out the chances that profit margins might erode: "Profitability seems set to be squeezed by rising input costs that will not immediately be offset by price increases."

Where are we in the economic cycle?