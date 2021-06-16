Bernstein recommends Sea, says Singapore-based internet company is a 'super app in the making'

Singapore-based Sea Limited Chairman and CEO Forrest Li speaks during an interview with CNBC following his company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 20, 2017.

The rise of Sea Ltd. gives investors the chance to buy in on what could be a dominant tech platform in Southeast Asia, according to investment firm Bernstein.

The Singapore-based company has seen its U.S. shares rise 36% in 2021 and nearly 170% over the past 12 months. Its first-quarter sales jumped more than 90% year over year.

Analyst Venugopal Garre initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating, saying in a note to clients on Wednesday that the company was a "super app in the making."