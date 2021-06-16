China to send the first astronauts to its self-developed space station on Thursday

China's Long March 5B Y2 rocket carrying the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on April 29, 2021 in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China.

GUANGZHOU, China — China will send the first astronauts to its self-developed space station on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-12 spacecraft carrying three astronauts will be launched atop a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, on Thursday at 9:22 a.m. local time.

It is China's first manned space mission since 2016 and the first time astronauts will go to the country's new space station which is still in development.

In April, China launched one of the three main modules that will make up the space station. It is called "Tianhe" and will be the living quarters for the astronauts. And last month, China sent the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to dock with Tianhe. This spacecraft contains supplies for the astronauts such as food.